Motorola Razr 50s reservations now available

The Razr 50 series has a new member with the addition of the Motorola Razr 50s. The device is now available for reservations, albeit its specifications remain a mystery.

The Motorola Razr 50s is the latest addition to the lineup following the release of the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. According to the listing on SoftBank, the phone will share a similar design with its vanilla Razr 50 sibling.

Aside from its three color options (Koala Grey, Sand Cream, and Spritz Orange) and design, no other details about the Motorola Razr 50s have been revealed yet, but its appearance on Geekbench shows that it is powered by a chip (4+4) with a base frequency of 2.00 GHz. It is also likely borrowing similar features and details from the Razr 50 model, which offers: