Certifications reveal Motorola Razr 50s Ultra design, charging details

The Motorola Razr 50s Ultra was spotted on two certification platforms, allowing us to confirm its design and charging details.

Motorola should soon release the S variants of the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. Ahead of their official announcement, the models have been appearing on various platforms. The latest news involves the Razr 50s Ultra, which made its way to Wireless Power Consortium and SGS Fimko Testing & Certification Services. According to the images shared on the former, unsurprisingly, the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra has a design that is similar to the Razr 50 Ultra. It includes a huge secondary display, which consumes the entire upper half of the phone’s back. There are also two camera cutouts placed directly on the display beside a small flash unit.

Meanwhile, the certifications revealed that the model will have 44W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Given that it is a variant of the Razr 50 Ultra, it is expected to adopt several of its details. To recall, the Razr 50 Ultra has the following specifications:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

Main Display: 6.9″ foldable LTPO AMOLED with 165Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness

External Display: 4″ LTPO AMOLED with 1272 x 1080 pixels, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2400 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 50MP telephoto (1/2.76″, f/2.0) with PDAF and 2x optical zoom

32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera

4000mAh battery

45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android 14

Dill, Navy Blazer, and Peach Fuzz colors

IPX8 rating

Via