New and more affordable variant of Redmi 12 5G has been launched!

In the past hours, a new variant of Redmi 12 5G device has been released and the price of the device has been discounted. Xiaomi has recently introduced its latest entry-level smartphone that combines top-quality features with an affordable price tag. Redmi 12 5G aims to deliver maximum value with an excellent entertainment experience. Redmi 12 5G offers a seamless experience with its sleek design. It is also equipped with an IP53 rating, making it resistant to everyday dust and splashes.

Affordable variant of Redmi 12 5G is available for $130

Xiaomi recently launched an affordable variant of Redmi 12 5G with 4GB/128GB RAM and storage options for around $130. Device is latest addition to Redmi’s entry-level budget series devices. It offers the ideal smarphone experience at a very affordable price. This entry-level device combines a sleek design, a large and vibrant display, a powerful camera system, affordable performance and long-lasting battery life. Redmi 12 5G is set to provide exceptional value for users seeking an affordable yet capable smartphone for their everyday needs. New variant of the device, which is on sale on Xiaomi Mall in China, may be seen in other regions in the coming days.

Redmi 12 5G has a 6.79″ FHD+ (1080×2460) 90Hz IPS LCD display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4nm). Device has a triple camera setup with 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 8MP selfie camera. Device also equipped with a 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 18W fast charging support. Device has a 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants with rear-mounted fingerprint and Type-C support. Device will out of the box with MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4nm)

Display: 6.79″ FHD+ (1080×2460) 90Hz IPS LCD

Camera: 50MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultrawide Camera + 8MP Selfie Camera

RAM/Storage: 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB

Battery/Charging: 5000mAh Li-Po with 18W Quick Charge

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 13

With the new variant, starting price of the device is now ¥949 (~$130), not ¥999 (~$138) . Redmi 12 5G will be available in Silver, Blue and Black color options. Redmi 12 5G is now a more affordable device, which should attract more users. Don’t forget to follow us for more news and give your feedback below.