Nokia 235, 220 4G (2024) models now in India

HMD has two new 4G models to offer to Nokia fans in India: the Nokia 220 and the Nokia 235.

The introduction of the new models is part of HMD’s plan to promote the iconic basic phone design as the modern smartphone industry continues to expand. Nonetheless, to help its new creations compete in today’s market, HMD armed the phones with some modern features, including 4G connectivity, colored displays, access to Cloud Apps, and even cameras.

That’s the case with the 2024 version of the Nokia 220 4G. Despite being the spitting image of the original Nokia 220 (which is an improvement over the 2019 version), it comes with a handful of improvements. Some include its 4G connectivity, bigger 2.8” screen, the addition of the Unisoc T107 chip, USB Type-C charging, and 1450mAh battery.

Joining the new Nokia 220 2024 version is the Nokia 235, which is also a 4G device. The model is almost identical to the Nokia 220 model, but it has a 2MP sensor for its camera with flash. Like the other phone, it also has a Unisoc T107 chip, a 2.8” display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution, an MP3 player, a 1450mAh battery, and a Cloud Apps portal.

The two models are now available in India. The Nokia 220 4G (2024) is available in Peach and Black and costs ₹4,500, while the Nokia 235 4G comes in Blue, Purple, and Black colors and sells for ₹5,000.