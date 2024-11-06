Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 now available for Phone (2)

Nothing confirmed that the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 can now be installed by Nothing Phone (2) users.

Various smartphone brands are now distributing Android 15-based updates to their devices, and Nothing is one of the latest to do so. In its recent blog announcement, the brand shared that the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is finally available for the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing underscored that an Android 15 update will also be released to Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 in December. Sadly, the company still hasn’t shared any word about the release of its Android 15 stable version.

In the post, Nothing shared the improvements and feature additions Nothing Phone (2) users can expect from the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 update:

Shared Widgets

Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.

Lock screen

New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen.

Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

Smart Drawer

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.

Quick Settings

Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.

Enhanced widget library design.

Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.

Camera improvements

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

Reduced HDR scene processing time.

Optimised portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.

Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.

Improved zoom slider display.

Enhanced pop-up view

Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.

View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.

Other improvements

AI-powered selection and prioritisation of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience

Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.

New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.

Via