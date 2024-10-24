Leak: OnePlus 13’s 12GB variant to cost higher at CN¥4699

Ahead of OnePlus 13’s official unveiling, the price tag of its 12GB variant has leaked. Sadly, it was also revealed that the phone will get a price hike, with the said storage option costing CN¥4699.

The OnePlus 13 will debut on October 31 in China. In line with this, the brand unveiled the official design of the phone, which still has the same major design details as its predecessor, including the huge circular camera island on the back. The company also confirmed the OnePlus 13 colors: White-Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret color options, which will feature silk glass, soft BabySkin texture, and Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish designs, respectively.

Now, ahead of the wait for its official launch, the OnePlus 13 was spotted through a listing. It shows the 12GB variant of the phone, which costs CN¥4699. Unfortunately, based on this price, it means the new smartphone will have a price hike of at least CN¥400 compared to the OnePlus 12’s 12GB/256GB configuration, which debuted with a CN¥4299 price tag.

This is not surprising, as an earlier leak shared that it would be 10% more expensive than its predecessor. According to reports, the 16GB/512GB version of the model could sell for CN¥5200 or CN¥5299. To recall, this same configuration of the OnePlus 12 costs CN¥4799. According to rumors, the reason for the increase is the use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite and DisplayMate A++ display.

Here are the other things we know about the OnePlus 13:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

up to 24GB RAM

Up 10 1TB configuration

Hinge-free camera island design

BOE X2 LTPO 2K 8T custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover and 120Hz refresh rate

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Triple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

Improved periscope telephoto with 3x zoom

6000mAh battery

100W wired charging support

50W wireless charging support

Android 15 OS

