OnePlus 13 arrival in India is official, Amazon microsite confirms

The OnePlus 13 finally has its microsite on Amazon India, confirming its upcoming launch in the country.

The OnePlus 13 is now available in China. Soon, the brand will introduce the model to more markets. Recently, its company launched the OnePlus 13 page on its US website, confirming its plan to introduce the model in international markets in January 2025. Now, the OnePlus 13 has made another appearance in one more market: India.

The device finally has its own Amazon India microsite, with the page promising that it will be “coming soon.” The page doesn’t provide the phone’s specifics, but it shows the device in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn colors. Aside from AI features, the Indian version of the OnePlus 13 is also expected to adopt the other details of its Chinese counterpart, which debuted with the following specs:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB configurations

6.82″ 2.5D quad-curved BOE X2 8T LTPO OLED with 1440p resolution, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-808 main with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 periscope with 3x zoom + 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide/macro

6000mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP69 rating

ColorOS 15 (OxygenOS 15 for global variant, TBA)

White, Obsidian, and Blue colors

Via