Confirmed: OnePlus 13 hitting global stores in January

OnePlus has just confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will launch globally in January 2025.

The brand debuted the OnePlus 13 in China a month ago, and the device will make its global entrance soon. The company launched the OnePlus 13 page on its US website, confirming its plan to introduce the model next month in international markets.

On the page, it is confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be offered in White, Obsidian, and Blue. More details about the phone are expected to be announced soon, but it could adopt the same set of specs its Chinese counterpart is offering, such as:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB configurations

6.82” 2.5D quad-curved BOE X2 8T LTPO OLED with 1440p resolution, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-808 main with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 periscope with 3x zoom + 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide/macro

6000mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP69 rating

ColorOS 15 ( OxygenOS 15 for global variant, TBA)

White, Obsidian, and Blue colors

Via