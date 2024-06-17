OnePlus Ace 3 Pro retail box confirms 16GB/512GB configuration

A leaked retail box of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has confirmed that it will be offered in a 16GB/512GB configuration choice.

The device is being touted as a pretty powerful device that OnePlus will unveil soon. Some of the promising features expected from the Ace 3 Pro include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a huge 6100mAh battery. According to earlier reports, the Pro model will also be offered in up to 16GB memory and 1TB storage. A recent leak, nonetheless, has revealed another configuration of the handheld: 16GB/512GB.

The box reveals no other configuration details about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, but its other storage and memory options are expected to surface as its July debut timeline approaches.

According to recent reports, aside from power, the Ace 3 Pro will also impress in beauty. A new leak shows that the device will still carry the iconic OnePlus rear camera island design while maintaining a light and thin body. The device is also expected to come in a ceramic version inspired by the Bugatti Veyron supercar.

In addition to the details mentioned above, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is rumored to offer a 1.6K curved BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 1 and a 100W fast charging capability. In the camera department, the Ace 3 Pro is reportedly getting a 50Mp main camera, which DCS noted as “unchanged.” According to other reports, it will specifically be a 50MP Sony LYT800 lens. Ultimately, it is believed that it would be offered within the CN¥3000 price range in China.

