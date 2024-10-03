OnePlus comments after Germany smartphone ban over patent dispute vs. InterDigital

After Nokia, OnePlus is facing another issue in Germany, leading to its smartphone sales ban in the market.

The Chinese brand is facing another big issue in Germany following its conflict with Nokia. To recall, both Oppo and OnePlus were banned from offering their phones in the said market after its 4G and 5G tech licensing agreement failure with Nokia. The problem lasted for two years for OnePlus, but it was resolved this year after it secured a global patent licensing deal from Nokia.

Now, another technology patent dispute has led to OnePlus’s ban in Germany again. This time, however, it is against the technology research and development company InterDigital. According to reports, the main issue that caused the ban was primarily about 5G technology. To that end, consumers could no longer purchase OnePlus smartphones again in Germany.

Despite this new problem, OnePlus assured fans that it is working on ways to settle the matter, noting that it is negotiating a deal with InterDigital. Ultimately, the brand promised to serve Europe with its products, albeit the timeline of its smartphone return in Germany was not specified.

The issue has come at a bad time for OnePlus and Oppo, which are expected to launch their next flagships in the last quarter of the year. According to reports, the OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8 are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Here is the official comment from OnePlus regarding the matter:

OnePlus places high value on intellectual property rights and fair access to standard essential patents, which is essential for driving innovation in the industry. We will continue to negotiate with InterDigital and wish to solve this matter in an amicable way. Meanwhile, our commitment in Europe remains unchanged and we will continue to provide excellent products and services to our users.

