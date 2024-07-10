OnePlus Nord 4 price reportedly starts at ₹28K with bank offers in India

A marketing material for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 has surfaced online, revealing its starting price. According to the poster, customers in India can get the smartphone for as low as ₹27,999 through bank offers.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will have its debut on July 16, and the brand has already revealed several important details about it, including its official design. According to earlier reports, the phone could come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, a 5500mAh battery, and a 6.74” 1.5K OLED. Now, a new leak has added another significant detail to the list by revealing its starting price.

According to the poster shared on X (via GSMArena) by a leaker, the phone will be offered for only ₹27,999 through bank offers. The post claims that without the offer, the actual price of the Nord 4 will be around ₹31,000 to ₹32,000. However, it is unknown what specific configuration this price is for, although it is certain to be for the base RAM/storage variant of the model.

According to earlier reports, 8 GB RAM is one of the memory options that could be offered for the model. Aside from that, other details expected from the smartphone include 100W fast charging, 16MP Samsung S5K3P9 selfie camera, 50MP main + 8MP IMX355 ultrawide rear camera setup, in-screen fingerprint scanner, 5G and NFC support, and Android 14 OS.