New OnePlus Nord 4 update brings AI Best Face, Ultra HDR support, more

After its debut in July, the OnePlus Nord 4 is now receiving its first major update.

The new OxygenOS CPH2661_14.1.0.320 update is quite huge, requiring users to have 6.25GB of storage space. Despite this, the changelog of the update is not as long as we expected. Instead of several features, the update only introduces only a handful of system and camera improvements and some new features. That includes the AI Best Face and Ultra HDR support for ProXDR photos. It is important to note, however, that the former will only be rolled out to Nord 4 Indian version.

While we can confirm that the update’s rollout is now ongoing, it might take some users from various markets some time to receive it on their devices. You can check its availability on your own Nord 4 unit by going to Settings.

Meanwhile, here is the changelog of the update:

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Camera