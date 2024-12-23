OnePlus Open 2 allegedly coming in half quarter of 2025

According to a leaker, the OnePlus Open 2, AKA Oppo Find N5, will debut in the half quarter of 2025.

Recent reports feature the OnePlus Open 2, and a recent tease from an executive suggested that the foldable’s launch could be just around the corner. However, a new leak says otherwise.

Though the reasons were not shared, tipster Sanju Choudhary recently shared in a post that the Open 2 will arrive later than expected—in the second quarter of 2025. To recall, earlier reports said that it would be in the first quarter, with one leak saying it would be in March 2025.

The news follows an earlier tease by Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, who suggested some of the possible upgrades of the Find N5. According to the executive, these include a longer battery life and an improved camera system.

Meanwhile, leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the phone would be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The model also reportedly offers wireless charging, an IPX8 rating, and a 50MP periscope telephoto. The tipster also revealed that the phone will be equipped with an anti-fall structure for its body, which is allegedly thinner than the earlier generation. The account also revealed that the Find N5 will have a “longer” battery life. To recall, the Find N3 has a 4805mAh battery inside its 5.8mm-thin body.

