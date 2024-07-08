Codes reveal OnePlus’ voice recording summarizer AI project, and it could debut outside of China

OnePlus could soon introduce a new AI feature in its devices, which will allow users to summarize their voice recordings.

The new feature in development was discovered by the folks at Android Authority, which shared some strings proving its existence. Interestingly, it seems the company is planning to roll out the capability outside China and even offer it in ColorOS, meaning it will also be injected into devices under Oppo’s brand. According to the report, it could come in OxygenOS 15 and ColorOS 15.

The strings are included in the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 and Oxygen OS 14.1. The codes show that the feature will employ OnePlus’s now-available AI Summarizer to summarize the content from a voice recording.

The strings also show that the feature has certain file format and length limits. As per the codes, it will only work on MP3, AMR, AWB, AAC, and WAV formats, and it won’t be able to completely generate recordings larger than 500MB. If the recording is too short, on the other hand, no summary will be produced. It is also important to note that it won’t work when the device is in Super power saving mode, albeit “transcription will continue even if you leave” the app.

Ultimately, additional strings show that OnePlus is preparing Chinese, Hindi, and English language support for the feature. This is indicative of the brand’s plan to release the feature in countries outside China, including India and the US.