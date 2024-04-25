TENAA certification confirms Oppo A3’s 6.67” AMOLED display, 5500mAh battery, RAM options

Oppo is now preparing the vanilla Oppo A3 model, and it recently received its TENAA certification, which confirms its 6.67” AMOLED display, 5,500mAh battery, and two RAM options.

The company released the Oppo A3 Pro last week in China, but it seems that it hasn’t ended there. The smartphone giant is also now on its way to debut the standard Oppo A3 model, with the alleged device making an appearance on the TENAA database recently.

The handheld comes with the PJT110 model number, which is similar to the PJY110 model number of the A3 Pro in past reports. According to the document, the standard A3 will also be a 5G device with a 6.67” AMOLED screen, complemented by a 2400×1080p resolution. Also, the listing shows that it has a 5,375mAh battery pack, which could mean that it could have a rating of 5,500mAh.

Other details shared in the document include the memory of the device, revealing that it would be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM. According to the listing, the A3 will have 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1mm dimensions and a weight of 191g. It will also be equipped with an under-screen fingerprint sensor and face recognition capability.