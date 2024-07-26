Oppo A3x 5G is also coming to India, Google Play Console listing reveals

The Oppo A3x 5G could soon debut in India after it was spotted through a Google Play Console listing.

The phone previously appeared on the China Telecom platform. According to earlier reports, it will be available in 4G and 5G variants, and a new leak reveals that the latter variant will be coming to India.

Recently, the phone appeared on Google Play Console, where it was spotted carrying the CPH2693IN model number. The listing also confirms its OPPO OP5EA7L1 codename and A3x 5G moniker.

Some of the details revealed by the listing include the handheld’s octa-core MediaTek MT6835 chip (MediaTek Dimensity 6100+), Mali G57 GPU, 6GB RAM, HD display with 320 PPI pixel density, and Android 14 OS.

The details add to what China Telecom revealed about the Oppo phone, which is said to also offer three configurations (4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB), three color options (Starlight White, Dark Night Purple, and Cloud Feather Pink), a 5,100mAh battery, a USB Type C 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 32Mp + 2MP rear camera setup, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Via