Oppo brings A80 to Australia

Santiago Jr Bongco
Sep. 3, 2024, 10:20

After its initial debut in Europe, Oppo is now introducing its Oppo A80 smartphone in Australia.

The Oppo A80 made its debut last month in Europe as a rebranded A3 Pro, which was launched back in June. Now, the brand has started offering the new model to more markets, including Australia.

The phone features a Dimensity 6300 chip paired with 8GB RAM, a 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD, and a 5100mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The 5G smartphone is available in Starry Black and Moonlight Purple color options in Australia and is priced at AUD$369 for its 8GB/256GB configuration.

Here are more details about the Oppo A80 5G:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • 8GB/256GB configuration
  • Expandable storage up to 2TB
  • 6.67″ 1604×720 HD+ 120Hz LCD with 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4)
  • Selfie: 8MP(f/2.0)
  • 5100mAh battery 
  • 45W charging
  • ColorOS 14.0.1
  • Starry Black and Moonlight Purple colors
  • IP54 rating

