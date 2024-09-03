Oppo brings A80 to Australia

After its initial debut in Europe, Oppo is now introducing its Oppo A80 smartphone in Australia.

The Oppo A80 made its debut last month in Europe as a rebranded A3 Pro, which was launched back in June. Now, the brand has started offering the new model to more markets, including Australia.

The phone features a Dimensity 6300 chip paired with 8GB RAM, a 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD, and a 5100mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The 5G smartphone is available in Starry Black and Moonlight Purple color options in Australia and is priced at AUD$369 for its 8GB/256GB configuration.

Here are more details about the Oppo A80 5G: