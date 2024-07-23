It’s official: Oppo K12x 5G is coming to India on July 29

After an earlier tease, Oppo has finally confirmed that the K series phone it will announce in India is the Oppo K12x 5G.

The news follows an earlier poster tease by the company through Flipkart. After this, Oppo immediately affirmed speculations that the smartphone model is the K12x, which was launched in China in May.

The latest announcement from the brand confirms that the Oppo K12x 5G will be available through Flipkart, while its price and configurations are yet to be announced. As for the phone’s features, it could borrow many of the features and details already being offered by its Chinese counterpart, which starts at CN¥1,299 (or around $180) in China. To recall, it comes with: