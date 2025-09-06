Oppo F31 series live images, colorways, pricing leak

A new leak reveals the Oppo F31 series models live and their possible respective price tags in India.

We’ve been hearing a lot of tips about the series in the past few weeks, and a new one has popped up today. In a photo shared by @heyitsyogesh on X, live images of the phones were revealed. The image corroborates the designs of the phones we saw in the earlier leaked marketing posters of the devices.

The leak also shares that the vanilla model is coming in blue, green, and red colorways. Meanwhile, the Pro is coming in gold and gray variants, while the Pro+ will be available in blue, white, and pink.

Moreover, the account tipped that the devices would offer 7000mAh batteries, 50MP cameras, and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Ultimately, the standard model is allegedly coming with a ₹20000 price tag, while the Pro and Pro+ could be priced at ₹30000 and ₹35000, respectively.

As reported earlier, the standard model will house a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, while the Pro will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Meanwhile, the upcoming F31 Pro+ is said to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Both the vanilla and Pro models will get 80W charging support, and the Pro+ variant is coming with a flat display, 12GB RAM, and a 256GB storage option.

