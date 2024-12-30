Oppo Find N5 leak: SD 8 Elite SoC, 16GB max RAM, 8″ 2K main display, 5700mAh battery, more

A new leak shared some of the key details expected to arrive in the upcoming Oppo Find N5 model.

The Oppo Find N5 is rumored to arrive in March 2025. While we are still months away from its debut, leakers are already revealing most of its key details.

In a most recent leak shared on Weibo, some of the main specifications of the Oppo Find N5 were shared:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

16GB/1TB max configuration

6.4” 120Hz external display

8″ 2K 120Hz internal folding display

50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto

5700mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging support

The news follows the render leak of the OnePlus Open 2, which will be the rebadged Oppo Find N5. According to the image, it will feature a huge circular camera island on the back. The foldable display shows a selfie cutout on its upper right section, while the back boasts a seemingly black matte design. The images are allegedly designed based on a “late-stage prototype” of the phone.

According to earlier reports and leaks, here are the other details expected from the Oppo Find N5/OnePlus Open 2: