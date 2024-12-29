Oppo Find N5 to get satellite comm., bigger display, thinner body; twin OnePlus Open 2’s render leaks

The Find N5 is reportedly armed with a satellite feature and a bigger display. Meanwhile, the design of its twin model, the Open 2, leaked online.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch next year, with the most recent claim saying it will be in March 2025. The phone will be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2, which appeared in a recent render leak. The phone is believed to have a bigger display but a thinner and lighter body. It can be recalled that the FInd N3 7.82” main display, 5.8mm unfolded thickness (glass version), and 239g weight (leather version). According to leaks, the phone’s display measures 8 inches and is just 10mm thick when folded.

The foldable is also said to feature satellite communication, which is becoming more common in new smartphones in China. However, like the other devices equipped with this feature, it is expected to be limited in the Chinese market.

In related news, image leaks show the renders of the OnePlus Open 2, which will feature a huge circular camera island on the back. The foldable display shows a selfie cutout on its upper right section, while the back boasts a seemingly black matte design. The images are allegedly designed based on a “late-stage prototype” of the phone.

The news follows earlier leaks about the Oppo Find N5/OnePlus Open 2, which is believed to have the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

16GB/1TB max configuration

Enhance metal texture

Three-stage alert slider

Structural reinforcement and waterproof design

Wireless magnetic charging

Apple ecosystem compatibility

IPX8 rating

Circular camera island

Triple 50MP rear camera system (50MP main camera + 50 MP ultrawide + 50 MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom)

32MP main selfie camera

20MP outer display selfie camera

Anti-fall structure

5900mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

2K folding 120Hz LTPO OLED

6.4” cover display

“Strongest folding screen” in the first half of 2025

OxygenOS 15

