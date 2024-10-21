Oppo Find X8 compared to iPhone 16 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro Mini in leaked image

A leaker shared an image of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 placed beside the iPhone 16 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro Mini for a frontal design comparison.

Oppo will announce the Find X8 series on Thursday, October 24. The vanilla model and the Find X8 Pro are now available for pre-order, and their listings reveal their official designs.

In a new image shared by the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, however, the Oppo Find X8 was pictured alongside the iPhone 16 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro Mini for a side-by-side comparison.

According to the photo, the Find X8 will be bigger than the iPhone 16 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro Mini. It will boast thin bezels that measure equally on all sides. In the past, the bezels of the Find X8 and iPhone 16 Pro were also compared, although the difference was barely noticeable.

Yet, according to recent reports, the Find X8 has a lot to offer aside from its 1.5mm bezels. As per Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, the lineup is the first to secure the Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 certification. The Find X8 series is said to offer a new “light-out eye protection” capability alongside hardware-level low-blue light technology. The model is also said to be armed with other eye-protection features and details, including a 3840Hz maximum WM frequency, the ability to adjust the color temperature, and the ability to reduce eye fatigue by up to 75%.

The Find X8 offers a 6.59″ flat OLED with uniform 1.45mm thin bezels on all sides. It also has flat side frames and a back panel and measures only 7.85mm in thickness. The Find X8 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.78″ micro-quad curved display. Unlike its vanilla sibling, it employs minor curves in its designs, including in its edges.

