Oppo Find X8 getting Dimensity 9400; OnePlus 13, Realme GT6 Pro to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

A new claim from a well-known leaker reveals the possible chips that would be used in the Oppo Find X8 series, Realme GT6 Pro, and OnePlus 13.

Different smartphone brands have made the headlines recently by launching interesting models. These include Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus, which are all under BBK Electronics. To start, Oppo just announced the Oppo K12x 5G in China, while Realme and OnePlus recently launched the Realme GT 6T and OnePlus Nord CE 4, respectively.

Despite these recent activities, the brands are now reportedly working on their next big creations: Oppo Find X8, OnePlus 13, and Realme GT6 Pro. Details about the three models are currently scarce, but leaker Smart Pikachu shared on Weibo the chips that the BBK brands could use in their next powerhouse devices.

According to the account, Oppo will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 in Find X8, while both OnePlus 13 and Realme GT6 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

No other details about the phones have been shared in the post, especially involving the Find X8, which remains a mystery for many. Nonetheless, the claim about the chip in OnePlus 13 and Realme GT6 Pro echoes earlier reports.

To recall, back in April, it was reported that Xiaomi still has the exclusive right to announce the first device that will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. According to leaks, it will be used in Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. After this, other smartphones are expected to be announced with the said SoC, including the OnePlus 13 and Realme GT6 Pro. Aside from those brands, iQOO will also be using the said Snapdragon chip in iQOO 13.