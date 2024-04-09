Oppo Reno 11 Series is also getting the new AI Eraser feature

After OnePlus’ announcement, Oppo confirmed that its Reno 11 Series will also receive the new AI Eraser feature.

Days ago, OnePlus confirmed that its devices will receive the AI feature in its Photo Gallery app this month. The feature comes in the form of an AI erasure tool, which removes specific elements that you want out of the picture. Interestingly, it will not only remove these details but will also fill in the erased spots in order to produce a completely flawless photo. The feature will be accessible through the Photo Gallery app. From there, users can identify the parts of the image they want to edit, and the AI will analyze how it will remove the elements and replace them with proper patches.

OnePlus devices expected to receive it include the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Unsurprisingly, Oppo, which is related to the OnePlus brand, announced that its Reno 11 Series will also be receiving the feature.

Like the feature in the OnePlus devices, Oppo Reno 11 Series users can also access the AI Eraser through their Gallery app as a built-in feature. The feature will be rolled out to OPPO Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro, and Reno 11F this month via an OTA update. More models are expected to receive the feature in the future.