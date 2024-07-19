Oppo Reno 12 F 4G arrives with Snapdragon 685, new Matte Grey color, more

The 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 12 F has finally arrived. Although the new phone is just the spitting image of its 5G sibling, the brand introduced some changes to the device, including a new Matte Grey color, a Snapdragon 685 chip, and (hopefully) a cheaper price tag.

The company first introduced the Oppo Reno 12 F in 5G variant in June. Reports revealed that there would also be a 4G variant of the model, and the company officially unveiled it this week.

According to the official web page of the Oppo Reno 12 F 4G, there will be some minor differences between the 4G and 5G variants of the Oppo Reno 12 F. To start, the new phone will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chip instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC in its sibling. It has a lower Bluetooth 5.0 version (versus the Bluetooth 5.3 on the Reno 12 F 5G), although it also comes with Oppo’s new BeaconLink feature.

Oppo is also introducing a new color with the debut of the Reno 12 F 4G: Matte Grey. This color option adds to the current Amber Orange and Olive Green colors of the phone’s 5G variant.

Ultimately, the phone is expected to be a lot cheaper than its sibling. The details of the price tags for the phone’s two configurations (8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB) remain unknown, but they could be more affordable due to the phone’s 4G connectivity.

Here are more details about the Oppo Reno 12 F 4G: