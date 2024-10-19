Oppo teases ‘precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail’ in Find X8 design

Ahead of Oppo’s official launch date for the Find X8 series, it shared another image teaser to give fans a closer look at the lineup’s camera island design.

Oppo is set to announce the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro on October 24, albeit pre-orders for the said model have already begun. In preparation for the date, Oppo continues to build up the fans’ excitement by sharing several details about the phone. In its latest move, Billy Zhang (President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO) shared a closeup shot of the series’ camera island design.

The photo points to the detailed design of the metal ring surrounding the camera module, giving it a nice texture and look. This is one of the new additions in the series, which, despite the retention of a huge circular camera island, finally has a new camera arrangement and design.

“We strive for precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail in the development of every OPPO device,” Zhang noted.

Prior to this, it was earlier revealed that the vanilla Find X8 has a 6.59″ flat OLED with uniform 1.45mm thin bezels on all sides. It also has flat side frames and a back panel and measures only 7.85mm in thickness. It offers an Alert Slider on the side and comes in Wind Chaser Blue, Bubble Pink, Floating Light White, and Starry Black colors.

The Find X8 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.78″ micro-quad curved display. Unlike its vanilla sibling, it employs minor curves in its designs, including in its edges. It also features a Quick Capture button for the camera. The Pro model measures 8.24mm in thickness and is only available in Wind Chaser Blue, Floating Light White, and Starry Black.

Via