Google promises to bring back original Pixel Fold in early September

Google has assured fans that it will continue selling the original Pixel Fold. According to the company, the model will be offered again next month.

The news follows the debut of the new Pixel 9 series, which includes the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Interestingly, after the new foldable was introduced, the search giant started showing on its platform that its Pixel Fold model is “no longer available.”

The move resulted in speculation that Google would no longer offer the OF Pixel Fold. However, the company says otherwise, confirming to folks at Android Central that the model will be returning. As per the company, this will happen once the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is released to the market, which is on September 4. That means fans can expect to buy the old Pixel Fold again after the said date, and hopefully just in early September.

With the arrival of the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google could introduce some discounts in the old Pixel Fold. The company refused to confirm this, but we have high hopes this will indeed happen next month.

