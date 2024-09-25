OxygenOS 14.0.0.712 update now available for OnePlus 10T in India, Europe, North America

There is a new update for OnePlus 10T users in India, Europe, and North America. Aside from fixes, the update includes the September 2024 Android security patch for additional system security enhancement.

The OxygenOS 14.0.0.712 is only available for OnePlus 10T users in India, Europe, and North America. According to the brand, it is an “incremental rollout,” which means its push will be in batches and will not be immediately available for every 10T users.

The update is mostly meant for some system fixes for the device, but it also includes the September 2024 Android security patch.

Here is the changelog of the OxygenOS 14.0.0.712 update:

System

Improves the user experience of scrolling screenshots. Notifications and Live Alerts messages won’t pop up and floating windows won’t be displayed when you take a scrolling screenshot.

Integrates the September 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Fixes an issue where the “Uninstall updates” button may be unavailable after an app update.

Fixes an issue where the background of Quick Launch settings may appear black after a global theme is applied.

Security