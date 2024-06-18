OxygenOS 14.0.1.704 brings OnePlus Nord CE 4 new animations, touch control experience, fixes

OnePlus has started releasing the OxygenOS 14.0.1.704 update to Nord CE 4 devices in India. The update includes fixes and system improvements and also offers some interesting additions to the Nord CE 4.

The company confirmed the rollout of the update last Friday, saying it is being released in batches, so users might have to wait for it to appear on their handhelds.

OxygenOS 14.0.1.704 gives users the CPH2613_14.0.1.704(EX01) firmware version. Once installed, it will inject the June 2024 Android security patch and several system improvements. According to OnePlus, the update also comes with fixes for issues involving video recording stutters and photo display problems. Moreover, it should also introduce system stability alongside better network connections.

Interestingly, OnePlus notes in the changelog that OxygenOS 14.0.1.704 also comes with new animations and touch control experiences, including:

New smooth animations

Adds seamless transformations of icons and their rounded corners during app launch and exit for a smoother visual experience.

Adds a bounce animation effect when sliding to the bottom of the notification drawer and optimizes the layer effects of Quick Setting icons and widgets, bringing a more natural and delicate visual effect.

Optimizes the transition animations for Home screen icons and widgets and adds wallpaper zoom animations upon device unlock.

Adds wallpaper zoom animations and gradual brightness transitions when the screen is turned on or off.

Optimizes the background colors and Gaussian blur effects in Home screen drawer.

Optimizes the transition animation when the Lock screen clock and buttons disappear upon device unlock.

Optimizes animations when entering and exiting Global Search, ensuring a smoother and more consistent visual experience.

New touch control experience

Adds a transition animation when swiping inward from a side of the screen or swiping up to exit an app in landscape mode.

You can now tap the lower right corner of a large folder to view more apps.

You can now pull down app icons in large folders and then open an app in just one move.

Improves touch control responsiveness. Tapping and swiping on the Home screen and Recent tasks screen is now faster and more stable.