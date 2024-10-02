Patent reveals Honor’s multi-directional folding smartphone

It seems Honor is aiming for more than just a trifold phone. According to a newly leaked patent, the brand is actually preparing a multi-directional folding smartphone.

Huawei is the brand that introduced the first trifold smartphone in the market, the Huawei Mate XT. However, reports say that other smartphone giants are also now preparing their own creations to challenge Huawei. Honor is reportedly the next name to introduce the second trifold, and CEO Zhao Ming revealed in the past weeks that “in terms of patent layout, Honor has already laid out a variety of technologies such as tri-fold, scroll, etc.”

Now, this patent has surfaced online, revealing the company’s next foldable creation. Interestingly, instead of just a regular trifold that folds in one or two ways, the document shows that it is actually a device with a multi-directional folding capability.

According to the patent, this will be achieved through shafts that rotate in multiple ways, allowing the display to fold in various directions. One interesting detail in the patent points to a center component that holds the displays together and allows the device to fold in multiple directions. As per a leaker, Honor’s trifold phone will only measure 1cm (10mm) when folded. To compare, the Mate XT measures 12.8mm in folded form.

No other details about the device are available at the moment, but it is important to note that it is still a patent idea and does not guarantee that Honor will indeed produce it. Nonetheless, with earlier reports claiming that Honor will be the next brand to offer the next trifold (or quad-fold, perhaps?), this is an interesting find.

Via