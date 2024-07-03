Google promises fix for Pixel 6 factory reset issue, suggests workaround to prevent unit bricking

Google has finally acknowledged the issue involving some Pixel 6 models and is now working on a fix. In line with this, the search giant suggested a temporary solution to Pixel 6 owners to prevent their devices from bricking when they perform a factory reset.

The news follows various reports from Pixel 6 users who shared that their devices were rendered unusable after they reset their handhelds. The issue seems to specifically affect the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a models of the lineup.

According to earlier reports, after the reset, all the devices will show an error, including messages that they are “unable to enable ext4 verity” and that the “tune2fs” file is missing. While another reset is being suggested, users say that doing so won’t help.

Google has addressed the matter recently, promising users of the said models that it is now working on a solution. Interestingly, Google seemingly affirmed that the issue is being caused by an update that it did not specify.

In its suggestion to prevent the issue from happening to more Pixel 6 devices, Google underscored that users must first recall if they have installed a recent update before making a factory reset. With this, the company recommends to first reset the phones before installing the updates.

On the other hand, if users have already installed the updates, it says that they should first leave the units “powered on and idle for 15 minutes after it has rebooted following a system update.” After this process, Google assures that the factory reset can be safely performed.