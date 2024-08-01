Pixel 9 series charging speed improvement, 128GB base storage leak

Ahead of Google’s August 13 Pixel 9 unveiling event, a leak has revealed the base storage of the series models and their enhanced charging speed.
Google will announce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold this month. Several leaks about the models have already surfaced, and a new one divulged the base storage option of three of the lineup’s models.
According to a report from Android Headlines, the three non-foldable Pixel 9 handhelds will have 128GB. The vanilla model is said to get 12GB RAM, while the Pro models will have 16GB. According to a separate leak, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also have the same 16GB memory.
The leak also shared the series’ charging speed, which has improved “a little bit.” To start, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are reportedly capable of charging “up to 55% in about 30 minutes,” while the Pixel 9 Pro XL can do it by “up to 70% in about 30 minutes.” Compared to this year’s Pixel 9, the vanilla Pixel 8 can obtain a 50% charge in 30 minutes.
The leak follows earlier leaks about the series, including the model’s camera specifications and other details:
Pixel Series
G4 Tensor chips
Gemini Advanced
Pixel Screenshots feature
Circle To Search feature
Built-in Google apps
Crisis Alerts
Emergency SOS
Severn years of security updates
Pixel Drops feature
Pixel 9
6.3″ display
12GB RAM
Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors
10.5MP selfie
50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide
Pixel 9 Pro
6.3″ and 6.8″ display options
16GB RAM
42MP selfie
50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
“24-hour battery”
Pixel 9 Pro XL
1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
6.3″ and 8″ displays
16GB RAM
10MP selfie
48MP wide + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto
“Rich colors even in low light”