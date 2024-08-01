Pixel 9 series charging speed improvement, 128GB base storage leak

Ahead of Google’s August 13 Pixel 9 unveiling event, a leak has revealed the base storage of the series models and their enhanced charging speed.

Google will announce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold this month. Several leaks about the models have already surfaced, and a new one divulged the base storage option of three of the lineup’s models.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the three non-foldable Pixel 9 handhelds will have 128GB. The vanilla model is said to get 12GB RAM, while the Pro models will have 16GB. According to a separate leak, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also have the same 16GB memory.

The leak also shared the series’ charging speed, which has improved “a little bit.” To start, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are reportedly capable of charging “up to 55% in about 30 minutes,” while the Pixel 9 Pro XL can do it by “up to 70% in about 30 minutes.” Compared to this year’s Pixel 9, the vanilla Pixel 8 can obtain a 50% charge in 30 minutes.

The leak follows earlier leaks about the series, including the model’s camera specifications and other details:

Pixel Series

G4 Tensor chips

Gemini Advanced

Pixel Screenshots feature

Circle To Search feature

Built-in Google apps

Crisis Alerts

Emergency SOS

Severn years of security updates

Pixel Drops feature

Pixel 9

6.3″ display

12GB RAM

Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors

10.5MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide

Pixel 9 Pro

6.3″ and 6.8″ display options

16GB RAM

42MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

“24-hour battery”

Pixel 9 Pro XL

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

6.3″ and 8″ displays

16GB RAM

10MP selfie

48MP wide + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto

“Rich colors even in low light”