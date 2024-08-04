Here are Google’s Pixel 9 series discount offers for fans in France (and possibly in the EU)

Google always provides some launch offers for its new devices, and the Pixel 9 series is no exception.

The search giant will announce the Google Pixel 9 lineup on August 13. The series includes the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The models are set to be offered to various markets, including France, and, as usual, the company would present them with introductory offers.

According to the latest leaks, the company already has its sets of discounts prepared for fans in France, such as:

Free three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Fitbit Premium covering all models; Only for new subscribers

Free 2TB Google One for six months for Pixel 9 and Google One AI Premium for 12 months for Pixel 9 Pro models; To cover only purchases made before December

256GB storage at the price of 128GB until September 5

Trade-in offers providing €150 for the Pixel 9 and €200 for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL; To be offered at a later date

While the news sounds exciting, it is important to note that the leak only covers the French market, which could possibly mean that it would also be applied in other European markets. As for other markets, some of the said details could also be adopted.

Stay tuned for more details soon!

Via