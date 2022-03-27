Play store’s amazing feature: Share apps without Internet!

We use app markets or APK files to download apps to Android phones. The Google Play Store, found on most Android phones sold worldwide, is the most general app marketplace. We know that an internet connection is required to download apps from the Google Play Store. However, our smartphones may not always be connected to the Internet. Google has introduced app sharing in the Play Store so you can download apps without an internet connection. This feature allows you to share the app on another Android phone via Bluetooth. Now let’s look at how to use this feature:

How to share apps without internet via Google Play Store?

In order to use app sharing, phones need to be close to each other. Because this transfer is done via bluetooth connection. First we enter the Google Play Store and open the Play Store options from the top right. This window has the option to share apps. We choose recieve from the phone that will receive the application, send option from the phone that will send the application.

The phone that will receive the app will start calling nearby phones. If the sender is on the phone, the list of installed applications appears. We select the applications we want to send and press the send button at the top right.

The sender phone displays nearby receiving devices. After choosing which device we want to send it to, we confirm the transaction on the receiving phone and the sending process begins. After the sending process is finished, we need to install the application on the receiving phone. That’s it, the process of sending apps without an internet connection is finished.

This feature extracts the basic APK file of an Android app and sends it to the other smartphone via bluetooth connection. After the APK file is submitted, the receiving phone installs this APK. You can share apps anywhere as no internet connection is required for this operation.