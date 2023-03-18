POCO F5 5G may debut in India on April 6th!

POCO F5 5G is POCO’s anticipated new phone. It will include significant improvements in performance compared to its predecessor. According to information obtained by 91mobiles today, the new POCO F5 5G will be unveiled in India on April 6th. However, we think this is not true. Because the MIUI 14 India build of POCO F5 5G is not ready yet. Also, POCO F5 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo has not yet been introduced in China. All this suggests that it is unlikely to be launched on April 6th.

When will POCO F5 5G arrive in India?

The POCO F5 5G will be available in India. We already announced that this would happen 3 weeks ago. We also mentioned that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be launched soon. This was confirmed with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 launch yesterday. Some rumors say that the POCO F5 5G is likely to be released on April 6. However, the probability of this happening is very low.

The POCO F5 series was not introduced in Global. On top of that, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Chinese version of the POCO F5 has yet to launch. With all this, it seems that the MIUI 14 India build of POCO F5 is not ready on Xiaomi’s Official MIUI server.

The latest MIUI 14 India build of POCO F5 5G is V14.0.0.55.TMRINXM and the last MIUI 14 EEA build is V14.0.1.0.TMREUXM. The update is not ready for India yet, it is getting ready. This indicates that the POCO F5 5G will not be introduced in India anytime soon. Recently, the POCO F5 MIUI 14 EEA build was newly prepared.

Frankly, we think you shouldn’t expect much. Most likely, 91mobiles may have learned that the launch date of the POCO F5 5G will be announced on April 6th. It is unclear whether this is even true. We should explain that the introduction of the POCO F5 series “in May” will be more likely.

Nothing is known about the price of the POCO F5 5G yet. However, we can say that we know some of its features. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. Codename “marble“. It will launch with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. It will have 67W fast charging support.

Model numbers will be 23049PCD8G for Global and 23049PCD8I for India. For more information about the smartphone, you can read our previous article. So what do you guys think about the POCO F5 5G? Do not forget to share your opinions.