POCO X3 may not receive MIUI 14 update in India!

POCO X3 series has sold extremely well and has millions of users. Main model of the series POCO X3 NFC is a budget-friendly mid-range smartphone. While POCO X3 NFC has received the MIUI 14 update in many regions, it is yet to receive the update in India. According to the latest information we have, there is a possibility that POCO X3 will not receive the MIUI 14 update in India. Now let’s examine all the details in our news.

POCO X3 MIUI 14 India Update

POCO X3 launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. And it is now running the latest MIUI version MIUI 14. Why hasn’t the smartphone received the MIUI 14 update in India yet? We don’t know the reason for that. But the MIUI 14 update is not long being tested for the Indian region. This suggests that the smartphone will not get MIUI 14 in India. Here is the latest internal MIUI build!

The last internal MIUI build of POCO X3 is MIUI-V14.0.0.1.SJGINXM. The MIUI 14 update was being tested, but testing has been discontinued for a long time. If there are no developments in this way, POCO X3 will not receive the MIUI 14 update. It will only receive 2 Android and 2 MIUI updates.

Something similar happened with POCO X2. Although it’s quite sad news, other regions have received the MIUI 14 update and you still have the chance to experience MIUI 14. It is unclear why Xiaomi would do such a thing. We hope that POCO X3 will receive the MIUI 14 update in India and that users will be happy.