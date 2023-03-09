Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset, Snapdragon SM7475 appeared on Geekbench with a Xiaomi phone!

Qualcomm’s new chipset, Snapdragon SM7475 has leaked on the internet. Although the market branding for this processor is not yet available, we anticipate it to be called as Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 7 Gen 2.

Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7475

You might think that Snapdragon SM7475 is not a very fast processor since it belongs to the “Snapdragon 7” lineup, but surprisingly it is almost as powerful as a flagship. We expect this chipset to be featured on Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Read our previous article to learn more about Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone: Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone appeared on IMEI database: Redmi Note 12 Turbo!

Here are two Geekbench results side by side, one at left is the result of Snapdragon SM7475 and other one is Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on POCO F5 Pro. It has 4 cores running at 1.80 GHz, 3 cores running at 2.50 GHz and 1 core running at 2.92 GHz. The prime core of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 seems running at a lower clock speed than Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) is where Lu Weibing shared this post that truly revealed Snapdragon SM7475. He actually teases the processor to be featured on Redmi Note 12 Turbo since Lu Weibing is general manager of Redmi Brand.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be the fastest phone with a Snapdragon processor. Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ come with MediaTek Dimemsity 1080 processor. It’s powerful enough not a Qualcomm chipset for sure. We have shared with you that Xiaomi works on a new model named Redmi Note 12 Turbo but which processor it has was a mystery back in the day. Read our previous article here: Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be launched soon!

