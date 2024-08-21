Confirmed: Realme 13 series to debut in India on August 29

Realme announced that its Realme 13 series would be arriving in India on August 29.
The lineup will feature new 5G smartphones powered by the Dimensity 7300 Energy chip. The brand did not share the names of the phones included in the series, but they are expected to be the vanilla Realme 13 model and the Realme 13 Plus. Both have appeared on TENAA listings recently.
The announcement includes images of the phones, which also have a huge circular camera island in the back like the Realme 13 Pro models. The phones are shown in aquamarine and pink, with their back panels sporting a flat design complemented by flat side frames.
Currently, here’s everything we know about the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13 Plus 5G:
Realme 13
- 65.6 x 76.1 x 7.79mm dimensions
- 190g weight
- 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options (with microSD support)
- 6.72″ IPS FHD+ LCD
- 50MP main camera unit with f/1.8 aperture, 4.1mm focal length, and 1280x960px image resolution + 2MP cam unit
- 16MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture, 3.2mm focal length, and 1440x1080px resolution
- 4,880mAh rated battery capacity / 5,000mAh typical battery capacity
- 45W charging
- Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
- GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR connectivities
Realme 13 Plus
- 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM
- 1TB max storage
- 6.67″ FullHD+ AMOLED
- 16MP selfie
- 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 5,000mAh battery
- Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0