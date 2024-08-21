Confirmed: Realme 13 series to debut in India on August 29

Realme announced that its Realme 13 series would be arriving in India on August 29.

The lineup will feature new 5G smartphones powered by the Dimensity 7300 Energy chip. The brand did not share the names of the phones included in the series, but they are expected to be the vanilla Realme 13 model and the Realme 13 Plus. Both have appeared on TENAA listings recently.

The announcement includes images of the phones, which also have a huge circular camera island in the back like the Realme 13 Pro models. The phones are shown in aquamarine and pink, with their back panels sporting a flat design complemented by flat side frames.

Currently, here’s everything we know about the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13 Plus 5G:

Realme 13

65.6 x 76.1 x 7.79mm dimensions

190g weight

6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options (with microSD support)

6.72″ IPS FHD+ LCD

50MP main camera unit with f/1.8 aperture, 4.1mm focal length, and 1280x960px image resolution + 2MP cam unit

16MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture, 3.2mm focal length, and 1440x1080px resolution

4,880mAh rated battery capacity / 5,000mAh typical battery capacity

45W charging

Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR connectivities

Realme 13 Plus