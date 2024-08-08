TENAA listing signals Realme 13 Plus’ arrival

The market could soon welcome another model in the Realme 13 series: the Realme 13 Plus.

Realme released the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus, which were welcomed warmly by fans, especially in India, where they received 100K pre-orders within just one week. After that, the company announced the vanilla Realme 13 4G, which comes with a Snapdragon 685, 8GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging power.

Now, a TENAA listing has revealed that the company is finally preparing the Plus model of the lineup. According to the listing, the phone will adopt the same circular camera island design as its siblings.

Aside from that, the listing shows the device bearing the RMX5002 model number and the following details:

Chip clocked at 2.5 GHz (likely the 4nm Dimensity 7300)

6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM

1TB max storage

6.67″ FullHD+ AMOLED

16MP selfie

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

5,000mAh battery

Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

