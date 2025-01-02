Realme 14 Pro to offer better camera flash system

Realme teases the enhanced camera flash system of its upcoming Realme 14 Pro series.

The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to soon arrive in various markets, including India. While the official launch date of the lineup remains unknown, the brand is relentless in teasing the details of the series.

In its latest move, the company underscored the flash of the Realme 14 Pro series, calling it the “world’s first triple flash camera.” The flash units are located between the three camera lens cutouts on the camera island. With the addition of more flash units, the Realme 14 Pro series could offer better night photography.

The news follows Realme’s earlier revelations, including the phones’ official designs and colors. In addition to the cold-sensitive color-changing pearl white option, the company will also offer fans a Suede Gray leather option. In the past, Realme also confirmed that the Realme 14 Pro+ model has a quad-curved display with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, an “Ocean Oculus” triple-camera system, and a “MagicGlow” Triple Flash. According to the company, the entire Pro series will also be armed with IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection ratings.