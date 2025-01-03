Realme 14 Pro+ specs leak: Snapdragon 7s Gen3, 50MP IMX882 periscope, 6000mAh battery, more

As we wait for Realme’s official announcement, several leaks have revealed almost all the details we want to know about the Realme 14 Pro+.

The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to launch soon, and the brand itself is already relentless in teasing the models. Some of the details already confirmed by the company include the lineup’s designs and colors. Now, thanks to new leaks, we might finally be able to provide the full specs list of the Realme 14 Pro+ model.

According to various leaks shared online, here are the details fans can expect from the Realme 14 Pro+:

7.99mm thick

194g weight

Snapdragon 7s Gen3

6.83″ quad-curved 1.5K (2800x1272px) display with 1.6mm bezels

32MP selfie camera (f/2.0)

50MP Sony IMX896 main camera (1/1.56”, f/1.8, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide (112° FOV, f/2.2) + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto (1/2″, OIS, 120x hybrid zoom, 3x optical zoom)

6000mAh battery

80W charging

IP66/IP68/IP69 rating

Plastic middle frame

Glass body

