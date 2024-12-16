Confirmed: Realme 14x 5G is getting Dimensity 6300

Realme confirmed another detail about its upcoming Realme 14x 5G model: its Dimensity 6300 chip.

The Realme 14x 5G is arriving on December 18 in India, and the company is gradually sharing the details of the phone ahead of the date. After revealing its design, Realme now says that the phone will be armed with a Dimensity 6300 chip.

The news follows the brand’s move to reveal Realme 14x’s “Diamond Cut” design. The model boasts a flat look all over its body, including on its side frames and back panel. It has decently thin bezels but a thick chin at the bottom of the display. At the top of the screen is a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, while on the upper left of the back panel is a vertical rectangular camera island. The module has three cutouts for the lenses, which are arranged vertically as well.

According to Realme, the phone also has a high protection rating of IP69. This is impressive since the phone is expected to be an affordable model in the lineup due to its X branding. Despite this, the Realme 14x is rumored to feature high-end specifications, including a 6000mAh battery. As per leaks, here are the other details of the smartphone:

Dimensity 6300

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.67″ HD+ display

6000mAh battery

Square-shaped camera island

IP69 rating

Diamond Panel design

Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red colors

