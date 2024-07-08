Realme GT 6 Chinese variant gets CN¥3.2K starting price

The price tag of the Realme GT 6 in China has leaked ahead of its official debut this Tuesday.

The Realme GT 6 will be unveiled in the Chinese market this week, July 9. This follows the release of the model in the Indian and global market in June, but it is important to note that the upcoming GT 6 in China comes with a different set of details (and even design).

Some of the features and specifications already confirmed about the model include its 5,800mAh dual-cell battery, 120W SuperVOOC charging, 8T LTPO S1+ flat display with 6,000 nits peak brightness, and three color options (Light Year White, Storm Purple, Moon Exploration). Other details expected from the model include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 24GB LPDDR5x RAM max option, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage max option, satellite communication, and a 50MP main camera. As per the recent post of the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, it could also include 5.5G connectivity and satellite communication feature.

According to a recent leak through a listing on the Taobao website, the phone will have a starting price of CN¥3,199. The specific configuration for the price tag is not revealed, but it couldn’t be far from the base 12GB/256GB option of its global variant.