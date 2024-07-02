Confirmed: Realme GT 6 Chinese variant to launch on July 9

The Chinese version of the Realme GT 6 finally has its official launch date. According to the latest announcement of the company, the phone will be announced on July 9 in China.

The release of the device will follow its introduction in the global and Indian markets. However, as reported earlier, the Realme GT 6 in China will be different compared to its international and Indian siblings. This was seemingly confirmed by the brand when it released the images of the Realme GT 6 Chinese variant to share its design details. In the teaser photos, the camera lenses are shown being housed in a small rectangular camera island that is placed in the upper left section of the rear panel. On the other hand, the phone will come with the same punch-hole cutout as its siblings, but its display will be flat.

Now, Realme is back with another detail about the phone: its China release. According to the poster shared by the company, it will happen next Tuesday in the country.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme GT 6 launching in China will be different from the units already being offered in Europe and India. According to past reports and leaks, some of the details fans can expect include: