Realme GT 6T now comes in Miracle Purple color in India

Realme fans in India can now get the Realme GT 6T model in Miracle Purple color.

The model was launched in India back in May, signaling the return of the GT series in the country. However, it was only offered in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colors.

Now, the brand is launching the third color of the mode in India: the Miracle Purple. The move follows the May debut of the purple Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which is considered GT 6T’s counterpart in the Chinese market. According to Realme, the new GT 6T color will arrive on July 20.

Despite the arrival of the new color, it is important to note that no other departments of the Realme GT 6T have been changed. With this, fans can still expect the same set of features the brand introduced when it announced the Realme GT 6T. To recall, here are the details of the model: