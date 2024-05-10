Realme GT Neo6 is now official, and here’s everything you need to know

The Realme GT Neo6 has finally made its debut. As expected, the model carries the features earlier reported, including the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a wide curved screen with 6,000 nits peak brightness, 16GB RAM, and a huge 5,500 mAh battery.

The smartphone was introduced to the Chinese market this week in three configurations. It comes in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/1TB options, which are priced at ¥2,099, ¥2,399, and ¥2,999, respectively. Meanwhile, for its colors, the model is available in green, purple, and silver options.

According to Realme, the GT Neo6 will hit the stores on May 15.

Here are more details about the Realme GT Neo6: