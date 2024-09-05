Confirmed: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo gets 5000mAh battery, 45W charging

We are just days away from the official debut of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. As the day approaches, the brand is gradually lifting the veil from the phone, which is confirmed to have a 5000mAh battery and 45W charging support.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will launch on September 9 in India. The company has already revealed the design of the phone, which appears to be inspired by motorsports. According to the materials shared by Realme, the Narzo 70 Turbo will have a yellow and black back panel, which signifies the motorsport theme. It is unknown, however, if this will be one of the phone’s standard color options or a special edition. According to earlier leaks, it will also be offered in green and purple.

Now, Realme has revealed more significant details of the Narzo 70 Turbo: its 5000mAh battery and 45W charging. According to the company, this will allow the phone to have “2 hours of gameplay with just 10 minutes of charging.”

To support its “Turbo” branding, Realme teases that the phone will be adequate in the gaming department. As per the company, aside from being “the first in the segment to support 90 fps for all major games,” the Narzo 70 Turbo has a 6050mm2 stainless steel VC cooling area, calling it “the segment’s largest” to ensure effective heat dissipation.

Its processor is reportedly complemented by three configuration choices of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. According to other leaks, it could also share several similar details as the Realme 13+ 5G, including its rumored 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 16MP selfie, 5000mAh battery, and 45W charging capability.