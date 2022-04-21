Realme Q5 has been launched in China! Realme is known for its price/performance devices with their perfectly stable RealmeUI. Realme was also a sub-brand of Oppo that became independent. According to Wikipedia, Realme was named “Oppo REAL” at first, then got resigned as an independent brand called Realme. You can also see our post about Xiaomi’s sub-brands by clicking here. Realme Q3 5G was a great last year entry, Q5 is aiming to be even better than last year, both in design, performance, and hardware. Realme Q3 5G had Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G which was released in 2020. Q5 has the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, which is a newer 750G.

What does this price/performance mid-ranger, Realme Q5 have?

Realme Q5 comes with great specifications for a price/performance mid-range phone. Q5 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Octa-core (2×2.2GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7GHz Kryo 660 Silver) CPU with Adreno 619 GPU. 128/256GB internal storage with 6 to 8GB RAM options. 120Hz 1080×2412 pixels IPS LCD screen panel. 5000 mAh Li-Po battery with 65W fast charging support. Triple rear camera setup that has 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth lenses. Comes with Android 12-powered RealmeUI 3.0. The pricing range starts with 201 US dollars(6/128GB), 232 US dollars (8/128GB), and 263 US dollars (8/256GB) for launch.

Conclusion

Realme keeps on making great phones, and their 2022 entry, the Q5 series is something worth talking about, Realme always focuses on performance over quality, but it seems that with the Q5 series, Realme has also started to care about building quality to please more users. Redmi also did the same with their Redmi Note 11 series. These sub-brands are doing great work and everybody can see it.

Thanks to Weibo for providing the source, You can check our article about Realme Q5 Pro by clicking here, and check on Realme Q5i by clicking here.