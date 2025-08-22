Red Magic 11 Pro visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

Nubia might already be preparing the Red Magic 11 Pro, as it has been spotted on Geekbench using a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

The brand is reportedly planning to make huge improvements for its upcoming Red Magic series. To recall, the Red Magic 10 Pro series houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC alongside the brand’s Red Core R3 gaming chip. Now, a new leak shows that Nubia is bumping it up to Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

That’s according to the specifications of the device’s Geekbench listing. The phone was spotted with the Nubia NX809J model number, which uses a processor with two 4.19GHz cores, six 3.63GHz cores, and an Adreno 840 GPU. The device also employed 16GB RAM and Android 16, allowing it to secure 3,309 and 10,742 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Nonetheless, the processor is not the only highlight of the series. According to an earlier leak, the Red Magic 11 will be the first model to feature a cooling fan system with an IP68 rating. This will allow it to compete against the recently launched Oppo K13 Turbo series, which only supports IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings.

