Redmi 14C 5G arriving in 3 colors in India

Xiaomi has confirmed the three color options of the upcoming Redmi 14C 5G model in India.

The Redmi 14C 5G will debut on January 6. Days after sharing the news, the company has finally confirmed the names of its colors. According to Redmi, it will be offered in Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black, each with a distinctive design.

According to Redmi, the Redmi 14C 5G will sport a 6.88″ 120Hz HD+ display. This is the same screen as the Redmi 14R 5G, affirming earlier news that it is just a rebadged model.

To recall, the Redmi 14R 5G sports a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. A 5160mAH battery with 18W charging powers the phone’s 6.88″ 120Hz display. The phone’s camera department includes a 5MP selfie camera on the display and a 13MP main camera on the back. Other notable details include its Android 14-based HyperOS and microSD card support.

The Redmi 14R 5G debuted in China in Shadow Black, Olive Green, Deep Sea Blue, and Lavender colors. Its configurations include 4GB/128GB (CN¥1,099), 6GB/128GB (CN¥1,499), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,699), and 8GB/256GB (CN¥1,899).